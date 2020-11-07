SNELLVILLE — Friday night's battle between Grayson and Brookwood looked to be a heavyweight street fight midway through the first quarter, but the Rams outscored the Broncos by 41 points over the final three-and-a-half quarters to win 58-17 in a Region 4-AAAAAAA matchup.
The Rams (8-0, 3-0) got 356 combined passing yards from quarterbacks Jake Garcia and De'Yon Cannon, and another 192 yards on the ground en route to the win.
"It's another great team win for us," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "We found a way to get into a rhythm after not being sharp early and we made some big plays on both sides of the ball."
The Rams set the tone physically on the opening kickoff when Brookwood's Marquis Groves-Killebrew was popped by the coverage team and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Grayson's Michael Daugherty. On the very next play, Phil Mafah scored from the 2 for the first of his four touchdowns to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead.
After Brookwood fumbled two plays into its first offensive drive, the Rams looked to take it in again. However, a high snap on second-and-goal was picked up by Brookwood's Niles Prince, who raced 79 yards to tie the score at 7-7.
That fumble didn't slow the Rams down as quarterback Jake Garcia found Mafah on a screen pass. Two pancake blocks from offensive linemen opened a gaping hole for Mafah to race to the end zone for an 82-yard score to put the Rams up.
Brookwood (6-2, 0-2) answered right back driving 75 yards in five plays. A 29-yard rush by Alexander Diggs moved the ball into Grayson territory. Three plays later, quarterback Jack Spyke — in for the injured Dylan Lonergan — threw the ball to the back of the end zone where Denylon Morrissette went up and snagged it for the 21-yard score to tie the game at 14-14 with 6:10 to go in the first quarter.
From there, it was all Grayson.
Late in the first quarter, Garcia found Sebastian Sagar wide open in the middle of the field for a 47-yard pass. Two plays later, Mafah scored from the 6, putting the Rams up 21-14.
To add insult to injury, Brookwood fumbled again two plays into its next drive with Garcia finding Jaden Smith for a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a two-touchdown lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brookwood added a 27-yard field goal by Dan Le-Hernandez midway through the second quarter, but that was the last points the Broncos scored all night.
Mafah's fourth touchdown of the evening came on the next drive, this time from the 10, and the Rams had a 35-17 lead heading into halftime.
After the break, the Rams continued to dominate. Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez connected on a 29-yard field goal to extend the Rams' lead, and another fumble by the Brookwood offense gave the ball right back to the Rams on the very next play.
And just like the previous turnover, Garcia took a shot for the end zone, finding Jamal Haynes for the 28-yard score to put the Rams up 44-17 with 8:20 to go in the third quarter.
Garcia added his third touchdown pass of the evening on the Rams' next drive, connecting with Smith once again. Smith went to the highest point to snag the ball over a Brookwood defender, and then raced the rest of the 85 yards for the touchdown.
The Rams' final touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when Sean Downer raced upfield through arm tackles for 42 yards and the touchdown.
The Rams were led by Mafah with his four touchdowns across 183 total yards, while Smith had five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Garcia finished 8-for-12 for 233 yards, while Cannon was 7-for-12 for 123 yards.
The Broncos were led by Spyke, who went 11-for-19 for 98 yards, while Diggs had 11 carries for 60 yards.
"I know (Brookwood) was dealing with some injuries, but once they get healthy, that's going to be a very dangerous team in the playoffs," Carter said. "They have the ability to make a deep run."
For Garcia, being able to get adjusted to his new team now in his second week, has been something he's thankful for.
"It's been an adjustment with terminology and learning the system, but I have a lot of great teammates here," he said. "I'm just a kid who wants to play the game I love."
Grayson 28 7 16 7 - 58
Brookwood 14 3 0 0 - 17
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: Phil Mafah 2 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 11:41
Brookwood: Niles Prince 79 fumble return (Dan Le-Hernandez kick) 9:28
Grayson: Mafah 82 pass from DeYon Cannon (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 8:34
Brookwood: Denylon Morrisette 21 pass from Jack Spyke (Le-Hernandez kick) 6:10
Grayson: Mafah 6 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) :33
Grayson: Jaden Smith 38 pass from Jake Garcia (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) :00
SECOND QUARTER
Brookwood: Le-Hernandez 27 FG 5:18
Grayson: Mafah 10 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 3:01
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Gonzalez-Sanchez 29 FG 8:50
Grayson: Jamal Haynes 28 pass from Garcia (kick failed) 8:20
Grayson: Smith 85 pass from Garcia (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 5:43
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Sean Downer 42 run (Nathaniel Edmondson kick) 3:20
