Coming off a bye week — for Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Fall Break — Grayson and Parkview jump right into a big Region 4-AAAAAAA football game.
Parkview lost a 27-24 heartbreaker at Newton in its region opener two weeks ago, continuing an uneven season that hasn’t seen consecutive wins or consecutive losses through seven games. The Panthers feature a dangerous passing attack triggered by Colin Houck, whose top target is fellow junior Zion Taylor. Khyair Spain, in addition to contributing to the running game, is Parkview’s top tackler.
Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson got its region slate off to a better start two weeks ago, but it wasn’t easy to pull out a 17-14 win over South Gwinnett. It was a bounce-back game for the Rams, who saw a four-game winning streak end the week before against unbeaten Mill Creek.
Grayson continues to play well defensively behind standouts like Derrell Farrar (90 tackles, 10 for losses, two sacks), Jalen Smith (77 tackles, four sacks), Michael Daugherty (43 tackles, four for losses) and Mumu Bin-Wahad (21 tackles, five for losses, two interceptions). The offense is in pursuit of more production, which it has found mainly through the rushing game, led by Joe Taylor Jr. (572 yards, three TDs), Dylan Elder (413 yards, five TDs) and JoJo Stone (376 yards, four TDs).
