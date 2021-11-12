LOGANVILLE — Grayson got three rushing touchdowns apiece from Joseph Taylor Jr. and JoJo Stone as the Rams routed East Coweta 48-14 in Friday's first round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs.
In addition, Grayson's defense dominated for most of the game, allowing only 12 total yards in the first half to the Indians.
With the win, the Rams will hit the road for the second round to face Denmark, which hung on to beat Mountain View, 23-20.
"This game was a huge sign for us that we could make another run at this," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "Our first half was awesome and we played our tails off. We didn't do so well in the second half and we have to clean that stuff up."
The Rams got things going off the bat when quarterback Rayne Fry found Stone for 13 yards on their first offensive play. From there, the Rams methodically rushed their way down the field with Taylor and Sean Downer on seven of the next eight plays. On the eighth play, Taylor found the end zone from the 3, giving the Rams a 7-0 lead with 7:06 to go in the first quarter.
After the teams traded a few punts, Grayson got the ball back late in the first quarter and started moving the ball down the field once again. A screen pass from Fry to Taylor went for 34 yards to move the ball in East Coweta territory. Later, a 23-yard completion Kylan Fox set the ball up with first-and-goal from the 3. From there, it was academic as Taylor took the handoff into the end zone to give the Rams a 14-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
But the Rams offense didn't get much time to rest as freshman Jaylen Bell intercepted East Coweta's Daniel Shoch on the first play of the next drive, giving the ball right back to the Rams' offense. Eight plays later, Taylor had his third rushing touchdown of the game, this time from the 6 to give the Rams a 21-0 lead with 9:11 to go in the first half.
On East Coweta's next drive, the defense came up huge again, getting two negative plays, including a sack by Fox, to force the Indians to punt once again.
And it didn't take Grayson's offense long to start moving the ball again. A 25-yard completion to Stone set up a 21-yard rush by Taylor to move the ball to the 11. Two plays later, quarterback CJ Franklin found Mason Humphrey in the end zone for the 9-yard score to give the Rams a 27-0 lead.
As if everything going the right way for both the offense and defense, Caden High decided to get Grayson's special teams in on the action as he took an East Coweta punt 43 yards down to the 2. On the next play, Stone scored from the 1 (personal foul penalty on the punt against East Coweta) to give the Rams a 34-0 lead.
Just for good measure before halftime, Grayson's defense picked up two more sacks on the next drive, one by Jalen Smith and the other by Gavin Graham to bring the Indians' total offensive output in the first half to 12 yards.
"It was really the coaches who put us in the right spots that allowed us to fly around to the ball," said Smith, who received an offer from LSU this week. "They gave us great keys and prepared us well this week."
The second half was much of the same for Grayson. Taylor started out with a strong 21-yard run, followed by another 21-yard run later in the drive by freshman Amari Alston. Two plays later, Stone scored from the 5 and the Rams had a 41-0 lead with 9:23 to go in the third quarter.
Grayson's Jayson Allen intercepted a pass on the next drive to give the ball back to the Rams, and it only took Stone one play to score from the 18 to put the Rams up 48-0.
From there, the fourth quarter was a running clock as the Indians scored two late touchdowns against Grayson's backups.
"It says a lot when you have five defensive starters out and you can still have the kind of success we had," Carter said. "We have a lot of freshmen coming in playing big minutes. At one point, I looked to one of my coaches asking for a safety and he told me we didn't have another one available."
Taylor led all rushers with 85 yards on the ground, while Alston had 65 yards. Fry and Walker combined to complete 13 of 21 passes for 157 yards.
East Coweta 0 0 0 14 - 14
Grayson 7 27 14 0 - 48
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: Joseph Taylor Jr. 3 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 7:06
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Taylor 3 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 11:27
Grayson: Taylor 6 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 9:11
Grayson: Mason Humphrey 9 pass from CJ Franklin (kick failed) 6:21
Grayson: JoJo Stone 1 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 4:16
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Stone 5 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 9:23
Grayson: Stone 19 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 8:26
FOURTH QUARTER
East Coweta: Amariyon Moss 19 pass from Daniel Shoch (Lucca Labattaglia kick) 7:30
East Coweta: Moss 22 pass from Shoch (Labattaglia kick) 1:53
