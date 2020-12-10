West Forsyth Wolverines (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dave Svehla
Record: 9-3
Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 17-16
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 11-0
Last week: Beat Harrison 30-6
Nationally ranked Grayson isn’t overlooking Friday’s opponent in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals. West Forsyth, despite being banged up, earned an impressive second-round win over North Gwinnett, a surprising result to many high school football fans who had penciled in a Grayson-North Gwinnett quarterfinal. Then the Wolverines pulled off an exciting 17-16 win after North missed a late field goal.
West Forsyth has won seven in a row since back-to-back losses to Mill Creek and North Forsyth.
“This is a huge week for our program,” Carter said. “West Forsyth is very well-coached and one of the most physical teams we have seen all season. They are big up front and what they do on defense has given everyone problems. We will have to play well in all three phases of the game in order to have a shot to advance to the next round. We will need to start the game much faster than we did against Harrison. I feel good about the focus of our kids and their game prep. It should be a great matchup.”
Grayson led Harrison by only a point at halftime last week before it got rolling thanks to Jamal Haynes, who returned the second-half kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. Haynes also had a big 49-yard catch to set up the Rams’ third score early in the fourth quarter that opened up a more comfortable 23-0 lead.
Haynes continues to be a major force in multiple ways. The Georgia Tech commit has 43 catches for 579 yards and five TDs, has rushed for two scores and has thrown for two TDs on two attempts, in addition to leading the team in kickoff return yards (279) and punt return yards (105).
Since joining the team late in the regular season, Garcia is 38 of 65 passing for 775 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions. The Rams also have dealt with the loss to Clemson-bound running back Phil Mafah, who had 1,130 rushing yards and 18 TDs in 10 games before suffering a foot injury two weeks ago.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Grayson won 33-7 in 2011 quarterfinals
Location: Grayson High School
