Grayson native Christian Smith, a track and field All-American at Saint Augustine’s University (N.C.), was one of 22 ambassadors and valedictorians that gave inspirational messages on ESPN’s The Undefeated HBCU Day virtual celebration on Saturday, May 23.
“I want to send a monumental congratulations to the entire HBCU Class of 2020. We will press on.” - Christian Smith of @SAU_News Christian, who was an All-American in the 110 meter hurdles for SAU track & field, has earned a degree in sport management. #UndefeatedHBCUDay pic.twitter.com/hAhZb6WVOB— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 23, 2020
HBCU Day celebrated the 2020 graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a collection of videos, messages and written content shared all day on The Undefeated's various social media accounts and on its website www.TheUndefeated.com. The Undefeated is ESPN's multi-content platform which explores the intersections of sports, race and culture.
Numerous well-known African-American figures from the political, sports and entertainment world, including former President Barack Obama, congratulated the graduates and gave inspirational messages. The program included U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, actor Anthony Anderson, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, current NFL player Tarik Cohen and CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.
Smith, who had a 3.25 GPA, graduated May 15 from SAU with a sport management degree. He was an All-American in the 110-meter hurdles for the prestigious SAU track and field program, which has won 39 NCAA Division II national titles under legendary head coach George Williams. Active in the community, Smith read books to elementary school kids in his hometown last summer.
