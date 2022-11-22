The majority of Gwinnett’s remaining football teams in the state high school playoffs lost in the second round, leaving the county’s state championship hopes on the shoulders of three teams.

Grayson, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett advanced to this Friday’s quarterfinals, and extended their seasons past Thanksgiving, an annual feat that typically signals a successful season. A Thanksgiving morning practice equals a considerable accomplishment and a reward for being one of the final eight teams in a classification.