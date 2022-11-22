The majority of Gwinnett’s remaining football teams in the state high school playoffs lost in the second round, leaving the county’s state championship hopes on the shoulders of three teams.
Grayson, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett advanced to this Friday’s quarterfinals, and extended their seasons past Thanksgiving, an annual feat that typically signals a successful season. A Thanksgiving morning practice equals a considerable accomplishment and a reward for being one of the final eight teams in a classification.
Three Gwinnett teams — all in Class AAAAAAA — earned that distinction. Four others (Buford, Hebron Christian, Norcross and Parkview) fell a week short of a holiday practice with second-round losses.
“The coolest thing is practicing on Thanksgiving morning,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said after a 28-10 victory over Camden County in last week’s second round. “There’s nothing like it and it’s really special.”
After Thursday’s practice, Grayson (10-2) gets a quarterfinal road trip, albeit a short one to face Region 6-AAAAAAA champion Milton, last year’s state runner-up. Milton (9-3), on a run of seven straight wins, outlasted Norcross 30-23 in the second round.
Grayson, the 4-AAAAAAA champion, rebounded from a Game 10 loss to Parkview for playoff wins over Hillgrove (30-3) and Camden. Last week’s victory was No. 10 on the season, giving Grayson nine straight seasons and 15 of the last 16 seasons with double-figure wins. A win this week would send the Rams to the state semifinals for the third straight season.
Like Grayson, North faces a second-round road trip. Its journey is much tougher than a drive to neighboring Fulton County, where the main challenge is avoiding Black Friday shopping traffic.
The Bulldogs are headed to Colquitt County for their Friday quarterfinal, which means a four-hour drive to Moultrie. Of more concern than the drive is what awaits when they arrive.
Colquitt, 12-0 and No. 2 in Georgia, is one of the state championship favorites. The Packers, coached by Berkmar grad Sean Calhoun, have a season full of convincing wins — their closest margin of victory was 24-6 over Valdosta on Oct. 28.
That said, North (10-2) is on a roll, too, as it rides an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs. The eighth win was a tight one, 38-35 over Lambert last week. One more victory gets the Bulldogs into their first state semifinals since 2019.
Both Grayson and North, despite being No. 1 seeds, are on the road because the Georgia High School Association’s quarterfinal coin flip designated teams on the bottom half of the bracket as hosts when teams of equal seeding face off. While that was bad news for those two, it was good news for Mill Creek, which earned a home quarterfinal game against fellow No. 2 seed Westlake (9-3) on Friday.
The Hawks (11-1) had the most impressive showing of Gwinnett teams in the second round, blasting fifth-ranked North Cobb 43-7. They continued piling up the points — they average 46.3 and they have reached 40 or more points in 10 of 12 games. In their current five-game winning streak, they have scored 54, 45, 52, 59 and 43.
The defense also stifled North Cobb last week, and gave up just one score, a touchdown with five minutes remaining. Mill Creek led 36-0 at halftime and scored on its first possession of the third quarter to go up 36-0.
A victory over Westlake would send Mill Creek to the state semifinals for the third time in program history, joining the 2015 and 2016 teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.