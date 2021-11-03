Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs, a University of Georgia commit, was officially honored Wednesday as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation for the All-American Bowl as part of the eighth episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.
The episode was released at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports YouTube channel. Additional All-Americans featured in the episode include Taariq Al-Uqdah, George Fitzpatrick, Rayshon Luke, Elijah Pritchett and Mykel Williams.
Having been selected to play in the twenty-second edition of the All-American Bowl, Scroggs will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The showcase will be nationally televised, live on NBC, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.
The Road to the Dome tour will continue to honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 15-episode series that is released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.
