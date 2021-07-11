Grayson has named Tanner Smith as its new head boys lacrosse coach.
Smith heads to Grayson after serving as an assistant at Collins Hill, in addition to past experience at Newnan. He played college lacrosse at Emmanuel.
“Tanner comes to us highly recommended by the work he did as an assistant at Collins Hill,” Grayson athletic and activities director Brian DeBerry said. “We look forward to Tanner leading our boys lacrosse program. He has great energy and a plan to build our program from the youth to the high school level.”
