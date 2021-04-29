Tim Slater is switching head girls basketball coach jobs within Gwinnett County for the 2021-22 school year.
The current Lanier coach has been hired to lead the Grayson girls basketball program, where he will replace Robin Potter. Potter retired after leading the Rams to the state playoffs last season.
“I really like (Slater’s) organization, what he’s done with (Lanier’s) feeder programs year-round,” Grayson athletic and activities director Brian DeBerry said. “I’ve talked to multiple coaches across the state and got a ton of positive feedback. His teams are always prepared. And of course with them winning the 2019 state championship, a lot of people have said he’s done a great job of building the program.”
Slater has been Lanier’s girls coach for the past three seasons, notably leading his 2018-19 team to the state championship, the Longhorns’ first title. He also coached previously at Rome, Johnson-Gainesville, Buford (2013-15) and Robert Toombs.
He said he wasn’t looking to leave Lanier, but a series of events and connections led him to become Potter’s replacement.
Grayson finished as the Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up last season and lost in the second round of the state playoffs to McEachern.
“I think just the opportunity to work for (Grayson principal) Dana Pugh and Brian DeBerry and a school of Grayson’s caliber is really exciting,” Slater said. “I’m thrilled to be the next head coach and have the opportunity to work with their team and see how far we can go.”
The excitement of the Grayson opportunity is bittersweet, Slater said, because he is leaving a place he loves.
“Lanier’s a special place and Sugar Hill will always have a special place in my heart,” he said. “The hardest part was leaving my girls, my parents, the community. It’s a phenomenal place, so that’s hard. I’ll always look back fondly on my time there. … I’m very blessed and I’m excited for this new chapter. It’s bittersweet, though, to leave a place you love. But I’m excited about the future.”
