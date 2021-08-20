LOGANVILLE — Selflessness and community-oriented are two words used around the Grayson High School campus to describe Charlie Conn. Not only has he embodied those two words, but from the school opened in 2000, Conn has been a servant in more ways than one.
As a way to honor him, the school dedicated its road — leading from the front of the school to the stadium — as Charlie Conn Way on Friday.
"Charlie has been committed to Grayson's tradition of excellence since the opening of the new Grayson High School in the year 2000," said principal Dr. Dana Pugh. "From the beginning, Charlie supported the construction of Grayson Community Stadium. In addition, he was an integral part of the maintenance and improvement efforts in and around the stadium."
In his time of support for the Rams, Grayson's football team became a household name, not only in the Georgia high school football scene, but also the national scene, culminating in a national championship in 2016.
"Charlie established the expectation of excellence in athletics and academics by spearheading fundraising efforts to provide the best facilities and experiences for Grayson High School, as well as the Grayson community," Pugh said. "It is only fitting that the road leading to Grayson Community Stadium be named after Charlie. After all, he assisted in paving the way for the continued success and winning traditions for Grayson High School."
Conn was surrounded by family, including his son Mickey (Grayson's first football coach), and friends for the dedication ceremony.
