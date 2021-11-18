After barely escaping an upset by one Gwinnett County football team in the first round, Region 6-AAAAAAA champion Denmark gets a tougher test in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA second round against defending state champion Grayson. Denmark needed a field goal in the waning seconds last week to hold off an upset bid by No. 4 seed Mountain View.
The Danes’ defense has been key to the team’s success, while its offense has been held to single digits three times and has scored more than 23 points in a game just once this season.
That unit may find it tough against a typically tough Grayson defense, which is coming off back-to-back great efforts in wins over Newton (15-7) and East Coweta (48-14) in last Friday’s first round. Caden High (five tackles, one pass breakup), Kylan Fox (two sacks, one QB pressure), Jalen Smith (four tackles, two for losses, 1 1/2 sacks) and Easton Burgess (three tackles, one for loss, one sack, three QB pressures) stood out against East Coweta.
In that win, Joseph Taylor Jr. had 11 carries for 83 yards, a 34-yard catch and three touchdowns to lead the offense along with JoJo Stone (three catches, 41 yards, six rushes, 42 yards, three TDs). Rayne Fry was 8 of 14 passing for 108 yards and Waltclaire Flynn led the way on the line.
