Grayson hangs on for 17-14 win over South Gwinnett

LOGANVILLE — Friday night's region football opener between Grayson and South Gwinnett was one of missed opportunities.
In the end, the Rams made a few less mistakes resulting a 17-14 win to open Region 4-AAAAAAA play for both teams.
"(At the end of the day), it's a win and that's all that matters," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "There's a lot of things we still need to clean up."
After the Rams turned the ball over on downs on their first drive, South looked to get the scoring going when Melvin Brown raced around the left edge for a 54-yard touchdown run. However, an illegal formation neglected the TD run and the Comets were forced to punt a few plays later.
"It's the little things that got us tonight," said South head coach Bryan Lamar. "We had our opportunities. We need to be more locked in."
While neither team was able to get things going in the first quarter, it was the Rams who picked up things in the second quarter. A 19-yard crossing route from quarterback JoJo Stone to wide receiver Mason Humphrey took care of a third-and-16, putting the Rams near midfield. Later, Stone found running back Joseph Taylor Jr. on a screen pass as Taylor then navigated defenders for 29 yards to move the ball down to the 17. Three plays later, Dylan Elder hit paydirt from the 9 to put the Rams up 7-0 with 8:55 to go in the second quarter.
On South's next drive, the offense stalled forcing a punt, which ended up being shanked and going for minus-3 yards.
Grayson looked to go up 14-0 on the very next play when a halfback pass from Taylor found John Cineas in the end zone. However, an ineligible man downfield negated the touchdown and moved the ball back to the 30. Three plays later, Grayson had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez to put the Rams up 10-0 with 5:02 to go before halftime.
"We gave them that field goal after that shanked punt," Lamar said. "We see the mistakes we made and we have to fix them."
The second half saw a big mistake from the Rams when Stone fumbled on a quarterback keeper, which was recovered by South's Jonathan Dupree. On the next play, quarterback Nathaniel Miller found Jaylin Lackey for a 29-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 10-6 with 2:25 to go in the third quarter.
Things didn't get better on Grayson's next drive. An accidental knee touching down on the kickoff started the Rams out on their 4. Then, an ineligible man downfield negated a touchdown pass to Mason Humphrey two plays later. All together, it forced the Rams to punt a few plays later, giving the ball back over to the Comets.
"We haven't played a clean game all year, so I don't know how good we can really be," Carter said. "We have some scheme stuff to fix."
The Rams, however, were able to get things going on their next drive, methodically making their way down the field for a touchdown. A 28-yard rush by Elder moved the ball to South's 36. Later, Elder ran for 10 yards down to the 12, setting up Joe Taylor on an 11-yard run on 10th play of the drive to put the Rams up 17-6 with 5:18 to go in the fourth quarter.
But South wasn't done yet. A 22-yard completion on third down to Sean James moved the ball to the Grayson 48. Then, on 4th-and-10, Miller's pass was tipped on a deep pass in the middle of the field, which ended up in the hands of Ike Eneude for a 48-yard touchdown pass. The ensuing two-point conversion was completed by James to Eneude to make the score 17-14 with 2:12 to go in the game.
However, Grayson recovered the onside kick and was able to run out the clock.
"This is week eight in a row that we've played games, so it's definitely taken a toll," Carter said. "It's nice to go into the bye week (with Fall Break) and be able to rest."
Elder led Grayson with 67 yards on six carries, while Taylor had 66 yards on 15 carries. Stone finished with 46 yards on the ground and 62 yards through the air.
South was led by Melvin Brown with 89 yards on 17 carries, while Miller was 7-for-17 for 143 yards.
South 0 0 6 8 - 14
Grayson 0 10 0 7 - 17
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Dylan Elder 9 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 8:55
Grayson: Gonzalez-Sanchez 39 FG 5:02
THIRD QUARTER
South: Jaylin Lackey 29 pass from Nathaniel Miller (kick blocked) 2:28
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Joseph Taylor Jr. 11 run (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick 5:18)
South: Ike Eneude 48 pass from Miller (conversion good) 2:12
