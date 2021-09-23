What Grayson does best offensively clashes with what Mill Creek does best defensively Friday night when the two meet in one of Georgia’s top games this week.
The defending state champion Rams — whose closest game last season was a double-overtime win over Mill Creek — have have reeled off wins over McEachern (21-7), Alpharetta (42-6), Archer (15-13) and Harrison (31-23) since losing the season opener to Creekside. They have done so behind a talented offensive line and an emphasis on a running game that averages 228.2 yards (compared to 71.8 yards/per game through the air).
Both Joseph Taylor Jr. (17 rushes, 113 yards, touchdown) and Bryce Elder (12 rushes, 122 yards, TD) topped the 100-yard mark in last Friday’s win over Harrison.
Repeating that feat this Friday will be difficult.
Mill Creek’s athletic defense has given up only 60 total rushing yards through four games. Its opponents average 0.6 yards per rushing attempt. Those figures are big reasons why the Hawks allow only a 16 percent third-down conversion rate, and a plus-nine turnover rate also factors into the success. The defense has 25 tackles for losses, 25 quarterback hurries and 15 sacks through five games.
Grayson counters with a speedy defense of its own that got 11 tackles (two for losses), a quarterback pressure and a pass breakup from Derrell Farrar last week. Michael Daugherty (six tackles, one QB pressure), Myles Woods (three tackles, three pass breakups) and Austin Scott (three tackles, two for losses, one QB pressure) also played well.
Mill Creek features a more balanced offense than what Grayson encountered in 2020. The Hawks average 182 through the air and 144 on the ground. Donovan Journey (47-273-7) leads the rushing attack, and Hayden Clark has thrown for 681 yards and five TDs without an interception. Twelve Hawks have caught passes, led by Brendan Jenkins’ eight catches for 216 yards and three scores.
The Hawks continue to be dangerous on special teams as Zekai Wimby blocked two field goals, one that was returned 87 yards for a TD by Zach Jollay, last week.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Grayson won 20-13 in double overtime last year
