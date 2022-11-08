Grayson grad Parker Meadows made the Minor League Baseball Double-A All-Star Team, released Tuesday by MiLB.

Meadows was one of three outfielders on the Eastern League All-Star Team. The 23-year-old, a second-round selection of the Detroit Tigers in 2018, hit .275 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs this season for the Erie SeaWolves. He hit .270 with 20 homers and 58 RBIs in 127 games this year (113 with Erie and 14 with high A West Michigan).

Recommended for you