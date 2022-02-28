University of Georgia pitcher Kylie Macy, a Grayson grad, was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.
Macy highlighted a 5-0 week for the Bulldogs, pitching a five-inning perfect game against Bryant Friday evening at Jack Turner Stadium. Macy struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced, not allowing a single Bryant hitter on base in Georgia’s 18-0 victory. She struck out the first nine batters she faced in the game.
Macy’s perfect game was the 11th of its kind in Georgia softball history and the first since 2016 when now-assistant coach Chelsea Wilkinson combined with Kylie Bass for perfection at Georgia Tech on April 13 of that season. Wilkinson was also the last Bulldog to record eight-straight strikeouts in a game, also that season.
“I’m really proud of Kylie and happy for her to be recognized this week,” said Georgia head softball coach Tony Baldwin. “She keeps improving each week and she is a real competitor in circle.”
