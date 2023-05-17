Tennessee vs Georgia (5/7/23)

Georgia outfielder Josh Stinson (0) during Georgia’s game against Tennessee at Foley Field in Athens on May 7, 2023.

 Kari Hodges

University of Georgia redshirt junior outfielder Josh Stinson has been named to the 2023 SEC Baseball Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Stinson, a Grayson grad, is a mechanical engineering major and a regular on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. He is a member of the UGAAA Student-Athlete Advisory Council (S.A.A.C) and Leadership Program (L.E.A.D) and serves as the Co-Chair of the UGA Student DEI (Diversity, Equality & Inclusion) Committee. He represented the SEC at the 2022 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Houston, Texas.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.