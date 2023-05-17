University of Georgia redshirt junior outfielder Josh Stinson has been named to the 2023 SEC Baseball Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
Stinson, a Grayson grad, is a mechanical engineering major and a regular on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. He is a member of the UGAAA Student-Athlete Advisory Council (S.A.A.C) and Leadership Program (L.E.A.D) and serves as the Co-Chair of the UGA Student DEI (Diversity, Equality & Inclusion) Committee. He represented the SEC at the 2022 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Houston, Texas.
Stinson has been part of leadership teams for events such as Relay for Life cancer fundraisers and Special Olympic baseball games. He volunteers for Operation Christmas Child that collects and packages gifts for children all over the world.
On the field this season, Stinson has seen action in 23 games including six starts for the Bulldogs. His highlights this year include hitting his first career home run in a win over Charleston Southern, an RBI-double in a victory over No. 10 Kentucky and providing the go-ahead RBI plus an outfield assist to end the game in a road win over Clemson.
In a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition, the SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports. This program highlights an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.
