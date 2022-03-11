With bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Georgia Tech baseball pinch hitter John Anderson, a Grayson grad, drove a one-out, 1-2 pitch to the top of right-field wall to walk off Virginia Tech, 9-8, on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Prior to Anderson, the No. 7 Yellow Jackets (11-3, 1-0 ACC) got a huge bases-loaded at-bat from Stephen Reid, who worked a six-pitch full count to a walk, driving in Andrew Jenkins to tie the game at eight runs apiece and setting up Anderson’s walkoff.
In total, Georgia Tech put up crooked numbers in three of the final four frames to complete the come-from-behind victory. Reid led the way with a terrific 3-for-4 day, getting a double and three RBI. Tres Gonzalez and Jenkins also finished with two hits, including Jenkins leadoff double in the ninth.
On the mound, the Jackets used four pitchers overall. Starter RHP Chance Huff pitched five innings of one-run ball, before a four-run sixth caused him to exit. RHP Aeden Finateri and LHP Cody Carwile were once again strong over the middle, combining for 2.0 shutout innings before RHP Dawson Brown (1-1) worked the top of the ninth, allowing three runs on three hits, but still getting the decision.
The Hokies (10-2, 0-1 ACC) used a whopping eight pitchers on the day, with LHP Ryan Kennedy (0-1) receiving the loss, giving up two runs on one hit and walking two in just an out of work and six batters faced in the ninth. Cade Hunter led them at the plate with a 2-for-4, five RBI day.
The Yellow Jackets will now avoid adverse weather conditions on Saturday, before returning for the doubleheader conclusion on Sunday, March 13. First pitch of the first game is set for 1 p.m., with the second game taking place approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.