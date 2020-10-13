Grayson grad Ella Stevens signed a pro contract last week with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Stevens, a 2020 Duke University grad, was the 24th pick in this year’s NWSL Draft.
“Ella has been training with the Red Stars since we returned from the Challenge Cup,” Chicago head coach Roy Dames said in a school release. “She put in the work, recovered from her injury and integrated with the team beautifully. She’s going to make a great addition.”
Stevens earned all-region honors three years and All-ACC recognition four years during her college career. Her 82 career points are sixth-most in Duke history, and her career goals (24) and career assists (34) rank in the top five in program history.
