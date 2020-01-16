Former Grayson star Ella Stevens, fresh off a decorated college career at Duke, was selected Thursday in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.
Stevens was drafted in the third round, at No. 24 overall, by the Chicago Red Stars. She was part of a Red Stars draft class that also featured second-rounders Julia Bingham of USC and Camryn Biegalski of Wisconsin, fellow third-rounder Zoe Morse of Virginia and fourth-rounder Aerial Chavarin of Yale.
Chicago’s roster currently includes standouts like fellow Georgian Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz and Sam Kerr.
“Thank you to Chicago, first of all for drafting me and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level,” Stevens said. “I want to thank my parents for being behind me through everything. Thank you to the coaches from Duke, club and high school. Thank you Robbie (Church) for allowing me to go to Duke. I’ve been surrounded by amazing people over these last three and a half years. I’ve had teammates who I consider to be more like family, and I love you guys so much. You made me a better person, player and student. Thank you and I’m ready to get to work.”
Stevens earned all-region honors for the third time in her career this past season. She also was named to the All-ACC second team, the fourth year she has received conference honors.
As a senior, she tied for the team lead in points with 22, while tying for second in goals scored with eight. Her 82 career points place her sixth all-time in Duke history, while she ranks among the top five in program history in career goals scored (24) and career assists (34).
Before Duke, Stevens was a two-time Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year, as well as the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year in 2016. She had 73 goals and 83 assists in her high school career, and helped the Rams to a state championship.
