Grayson grad Ella Stevens, a senior at Duke, made the United Soccer Coaches’ All-Atlantic Region Team, which was announced Monday.
Stevens proved to be an offensive catalyst for Duke this season, earning All-Region honors for the third time in her career. She also was named to the All-ACC second team earlier this season, marking the fourth year receiving conference honors.
This season, she tied for the team lead in points with 22, while tying for second in goals scored with eight. Her 82 career points place her sixth all-time in Duke history, while she ranks among the top five in program history in career goals scored (24) and career assists (34).