Grayson grad Ella Stevens, a senior on Duke’s women’s soccer team, was named to the All-ACC second team on Thursday.
Stevens has been an offensive catalyst for Duke, earning All-ACC honors for the fourth consecutive season. She also was named to the second team in both 2017 and 2018, while receiving All-Freshman Team honors in 2016.
She leads Duke in points this season with 22, while tying for the team lead in goals scored with eight. Her 82 career points place her sixth all-time in Duke history, while she ranks among the top five in program history in career goals scored (24) and career assists (34).