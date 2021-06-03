Grayson grad Deivon Smith, who recently transferred to Georgia Tech and joined the Yellow Jackets for summer practice, has accepted an invitation to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.
Smith is among 27 athletes, age 19 years old or younger, who will compete June 20-22 at TCU in hopes of being named to the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.
A four-star point guard prospect in high school, Smith averaged 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 33 games last season at Mississippi State, who went 18-15 overall and reached the championship game of the NIT. The 6-foot-1 Smith compiled a 97/56 assist/turnover ratio, shot 33.9 percent from the floor, 27.9 percent from three-point range and 61.5 percent from the foul line. He was better in SEC games, averaging 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in helping MSU go 8-10 in conference. Smith scored double figures in five games, with a high of 17 with three rebounds and three assists in the NIT championship game loss to Memphis.
Smith could become the first Georgia Tech-affiliated player to play on the U19 team since current Minnesota Timberwolves player Josh Okogie, a Shiloh grad who played most recently in 2017.
On the list for training camp are 17 who played for NCAA Division I programs this past season and 10 who will be collegiate freshmen in the fall.
The team will be led by TCU head coach Jamie Dixon and Stanford University head coach Jerod Haase and Yale University head coach James Jones round out the coaching staff as assistant coaches.
Featuring U19 teams from 16 nations, the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup is scheduled to be held July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. In addition to the USA and host Latvia, teams that will take part in this summer’s U19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.
