Grayson grad Clay Ardeeser has joined the Belhaven University (Miss.) baseball coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
Ardeeser played baseball for Georgia College and professionally for the Garden City (Kans.) Wind and other independent baseball teams. He was a three-time All-Southeast Region selection in college, hitting .364 with 29 home runs and 196 RBIs in his career.
