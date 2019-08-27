A Gwinnett County product will be the first Georgia Tech player to honor the memory of his late teammate this season.
The Yellow Jackets have gone out of their way to keep the memory of the late Brandon Adams alive within the program by designating one player each week to wear his number. The first player to earn the honor of donning No. 90 will be Grayson grad Chris Martin.
It’s the next step in the ongoing transition of Martin from a part-time player to one who is expected to play a bigger role on the defensive line. He will try to step into the shoes left by the sudden death of Adams, Martin’s colleague at defensive tackle, that occurred on the eve of spring practice.
“The transformation Chris has made since the time that he got here, every phase of his life has been really, really impressive,” head coach Geoff Collins said. “We talk about having a ‘why,’ having a purpose in your life for whatever you choose to do and Chris Martin just every single day comes to work with a great attitude.
“He walks about it all the time, how much he wants to honor Brandon – Big B – in every way, through his play, through how he is in the locker room, through his work ethic, all those things. So just really proud of him.”
Martin, a 6-1, 285-pound redshirt-junior, is one the five “above the line” players at defensive tackle. Until now, Martin’s career has not exactly flourished. After being redshirted in 2016 because of a broken thumb, he played two games in 2017 and six games in 2018. Last season he had four tackles, three of them in the win over Bowling Green.
Collins also found time to finalize the Above The Line group — there’s that ATL branding again — that will make the trip to Clemson. There were 66 names on the first list and the team can take as many as 72, which gives another handful of players another day or so to make their case.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to play over 15 or 20 plays, but they’re the guys that we feel confident getting in the rotation going forward,” Collins said. “I think there are 11 seniors on that list and I think it’s the third-lowest in the country. But those seniors have done a great job for us in the transition of the coaching staffs, buying into the culture, buying into the work ethic. I’m really proud of those 11 guys.”
The Above the Line list released by the school puts players in numerical order, not in order of who will start, so those questions remain unanswered until Thursday night. There are three quarterbacks on the ATL list — Lucas Johnson, Tobias Oliver and James Graham. Johnson is expected to start, but all three could play.
There are 10 true freshmen on the list, including running back Jamious Griffin, the 2018 Georgia High School Player of the Year, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown and cornerback Jordan Huff. Jahaziel Lee is listed on the offensive and defensive line, as the staff rewards players who are versatile enough to be used at multiple positions.
Other Gwinnett County products listed as Above the Line include tight end Tyler Cooksey (Greater Atlanta Christian), wide receiver Malachi Carter (Mountain View), running back Christian Malloy (Parkview), linebacker David Curry (Buford), defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza (Dacula) and kicker Brenton King (Mill Creek).