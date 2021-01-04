University of South Florida guard Caleb Murphy, a Grayson grad, earned American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week, the league office announced on Monday.
Murphy averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in helping USF to a 1-1 week, as the Bulls narrowly fell 58-57 at Memphis on Tuesday before responding with a 68-61 home victory over UCF Saturday in the War on I-4.
In the second true road game of his career, Murphy erupted for a career-high 20 points and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals Tuesday at Memphis. He finished 9-for-18 from the field against the Tigers and turned in one of the highlight plays of the season with his monster dunk over 6-foot-10 center Moussa Cisse early in the second half.
He ended the week with seven points and one rebound while shooting 42.9 percent from the field Saturday against UCF.
