Grayson grad Austin Dukes, a senior at Coastal Georgia, has been named The Sun Conference Player of the Week for men’s basketball.
The 5-foot-10 guard had a career-high 31 points on a career-best seven 3-pointers the previous week in a win over Middle Georgia. He also added five assists and three steals.
Dukes also had a game-high 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting in the Mariners’ 93-91 victory over Savannah State, and 13 points in the conference opener with Thomas.
Dukes only played in 15 games during the 2018-19 season because of a season-ending injury. He previously played at Georgia College before transferring to Coastal Georgia.