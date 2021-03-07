Grayson grad Alphonso Willis, a senior at Young Harris College, was named to the All-Peach Belt Conference first team for men’s basketball this season.
The 6-foot-2 guard averages 26.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He makes 51.7 percent of his shots.
"It is well deserved for Alphonso to be recognized as a top performer in the Peach Belt, as he is currently the leading scorer in the conference and the fourth highest scoring player in all of Division II," Young Harris head coach Jeremy Currier said. “I am so proud of Alphonso's resilience and his perseverance. He has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to rehab and get healthy. After missing his presence on the court the last two seasons, I am happy that he was able to demonstrate his full capabilities during his senior season. We will certainly miss his explosive talent and electric personality. It was a joy to coach him."
Meadowcreek grad Anyeuri Castillo, a senior at USC Aiken, was named to the second team. He averages 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds.
