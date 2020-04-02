Young Harris College senior Alphonso Willis, a team captain, has been granted a medical redshirt for another season of eligibility in 2020-21.
The former Grayson standout has averaged 20 points and 6 rebounds in his Young Harris career. He played his first two seasons at Spartanburg Methodist Community College (S.C.).
