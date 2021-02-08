Grayson grad Alphonso Willis, a senior at Young Harris College, was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week for men's basketball on Monday.
Willis averaged 29.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in a pair of wins last week while shooting 58 percent from the field. He opened with a season-high 31 points against Columbus State and followed that with 28 on the road at Augusta.
For the week, he hit 25 of 43 shots from the floor and was 3-for-4 from 3-point range while adding 3.5 assists per game. His 31 against CSU is tied for the third-highest single-game total in the PBC this season and his 13 made field goals in that game is the most in a game in the PBC.
Willis averages 25.3 points, leading the PBC and ranking fifth in NCAA Division II. He is also 12th in the league in rebounding, 10th in field goal percentage and 10th in assists.
