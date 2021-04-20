VALDOSTA — Goalkeeper Kennedi Warren Young stopped three penalty kicks in a shootout Tuesday night as the Grayson girls soccer team pulled out a 3-2 win on PKs over host Lowndes in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Marie Listenbee, Aliyah Cruz and Jocelyn Hill converted PKs for the Rams in the shutout.
Michaela Carow and Tiffany Dang had Grayson’s goals in regulation.
