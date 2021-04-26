KENNESAW — Another round, another decisive win for Harrison's girls soccer team.
The Hoyas, the top-seed from Region 3-AAAAAAA, followed up their 10-0 first-round victory over Pebblebrook last Tuesday with a 6-0 win over Grayson, the third seed from 4-AAAAAAA, in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state girls soccer playoffs on Monday at Cobleigh Stadium.
With the win, Harrison (13-4-2) advances to the quarterfinals to host Roswell (No. 1 seed from 5-AAAAAAA) next Tuesday.
The Hoyas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and then added three more goals in the final 40 minutes of the game to secure the win.
However, Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said his team found the goals a little harder to come by against a Grayson (3-14) squad that challenged the Hoyas every step of the way defensively.
“Grayson is really well-coached,” Gross said. “(Rams coach Rebekah Bullock) had a really good plan to create problems for us offensively. The goals (Monday) were a lot harder and we really had to work harder to earn them (Monday). It’s really a credit to Grayson to show how organized they are.”
Nevertheless, it was another shutout win for Harrison. The Hoyas have outscored their opponents 16-0 in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
Alana Nesbit scored two goals, while Addie Watt, Sydney Sparger, Erin Houston and Abby Langston had one goal each to for the Hoyas.
Harrison controlled possession of the ball early in the game, but had a number of unsuccessful shots on goal until Watt finally connected on a penalty kick with 27:58 remaining in the first half to give the Hoyas a 1-0 lead.
With that goal, Harrison began to build some momentum and struck again at the 23:12 mark when Nesbit scored from 10 yards out to make it 2-0.
After a couple more missed shots on goal, Harrison added to its lead when Sparger scored a goal from 15 yards out for a 3-0 advantage with 13:19 to go in the first half.
The second half started like the first, with Harrison pressing the advantage.
It took less than four minutes for the Lady Hoyas to score as Nesbit's second goal of the game — on a breakaway — made it 4-0 with 36:13 remaining in the game.
After several missed scoring attempts, Harrison fell short again when Watt's shot with 26:37 left hit the left goal post.
However, Houston promptly rebounded the ball and blasted it into the goal to increase the Hoyas lead to 5-0.
Harrison followed that goal with another one about 30 seconds later when Langston scored from short range on an assist by Houston with 26:09 to go for a 6-0 advantage that the Hoyas would hold at the end of the game.
