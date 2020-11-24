DACULA — Grayson capped a perfect run to the Dacula Tip-Off Classic championship Tuesday with a 50-37 victory over Archer.
Tournament MVP Nadia Howard had nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the finals, and all-tournament selection Catherine Alben had eight points, six steals and three rebounds. Tylia Kemp had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists for the victors.
The Rams edged Luella 56-54 a day earlier in the semifinals behind 21 points, four steals and two assists from Alben. In the tournament opener, Grayson (3-0) defeated Mountain View 63-17 with Kourtney Rittenberry (11 points, nine rebounds, four steals) leading the way.
Archer’s Taniya McGowan, an all-tournament selection, had 13 points and eight rebounds in the finals. The Tigers also got 12 points and five rebounds from Ashanti Bryant and six points, nine rebounds and four blocks from Thailand Smith.
