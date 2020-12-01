LOGANVILLE — Grayson’s flag football team posted a pair of shutout victories over Dacula and South Gwinnett to win the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship on Tuesday.
The Rams (10-1, 8-0 region) allowed only one first down in a 19-0 win over Dacula, and got touchdowns from Carly Johnson, Ivey Sales and Ashaih Smith.
Sales, Smith and Jasmine McWilliams had TDs in a 40-0 victory over South, while Smith and Kenadi Watson each had an interception for a score.
