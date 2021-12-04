SUWANEE — Grayson head football coach Adam Carter spent several minutes pacing up and down the visitors’ sideline at Fahring Field after the game ended. He went from player to player all the way up the sideline, embracing each one and sharing a few words with them after the end of a grueling season.
Carter’s Rams fell 31-0 to No. 3 nationally ranked Collins Hill at Fahring Field in the Class AAAAAAA semifinals on Friday night, ending a playoff run that brought the program to the semifinals for the 7th time in school history.
“I just told them don’t hang their head,” Carter said after the game. “That crew battled back from all kinds of stuff this year; injuries and a team of seniors that left from last year and all that good stuff. They battled, and I’m proud of them. Final four, it is what it is. Obviously it’s not good enough, but it’s nothing for them to be ashamed of.”
Grayson held a Collins Hill offense averaging over 40 points per game off the scoreboard for almost 18 minutes to open the game before Travis Hunter broke the ice with a 23-yard touchdown reception from Sam Horn.
“We told the kids all week and as a staff we knew they were well coached and their kids played hard,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said about the Rams. “I thought watching them on film they were the best defense we had seen all year and I knew they were gonna have a good plan for us, so we just needed to be patient.”
Grayson managed to stay in the game with a goal-line stand right before halftime that forced a Collins Hill field goal attempt, but the offense could not stay on the field enough to mount a serious second half challenge as Collins Hill pulled away against a tiring defense.
“Anytime you’re not the last one standing, then it’s not good enough,” Carter said after the game. “That’s the standard, and that’s kind of what we go off of. That’s a really good football team. We didn’t make enough plays to win, and they did.”
While the goal of winning a second consecutive Class AAAAAAA state championship did not come to fruition, the Rams will leave 2021 with a lot to feel good about.
Grayson had 14 members of its 2020 team graduate and go on to play Division I football, and six of them went onto schools playing in one of the Power Five conferences. The losses included quarterback Jake Garcia, who went onto Miami, and future Clemson Tigers running back Phil Mafah. Wide receiver Jamal Haynes — who scored the first touchdown of the 38-14 state championship game victory over Collins Hill last year — went to Georgia Tech, and two-way standout Jayvian Allen went on to Tennessee Tech.
All of it left Grayson with a plethora of roster holes, and it turned most of the year into a challenge of figuring out who could play in what roles. The Rams made a quarterback change in the middle of the season, moving junior Rayne Fry under center. Grayson also had youth in its backfield with junior Joe Taylor Jr. and sophomore Dylan Elder handling the majority of the carries.
And for the mixing and matching Grayson had to do to find traction on offense this season, it did not compare to how deep into the depth chart it had to go on defense. The Rams started four underclassmen on defense in the semifinal at Collins Hill, including two freshmen in Andre Fuller at defensive end and Jaylen Bell at cornerback.
“I felt like we did that every week,” Carter said about the learning process of the 2021 season. “I feel like we learned about our kids, and that’s the important thing. Our senior class this year, they were a small group but they battled their tails off and they gave me everything they had. To be able to each week just keep showing up, that’s 14 weeks for those guys. A lot of people counted us out from the get go, so I’m proud of that senior class for coming in and fighting and doing whatever they could for Grayson High School.”
That senior class Carter mentioned was one of the most successful in program history. The 14 graduating Rams went 45-9 over the past four seasons and made it to at least the state quarterfinals all four years. They will leave behind a program with 52 underclassmen and 18 returning starters, a group that figures to get more opportunities playing on stages similar to the one they experienced on Friday night.
“It’s a talented group, a group that loves football and a group that when we go into that weight room on Monday they’re getting after it,” Carter said. “I can always count on that work ethic. I’m pumped up about the work; I’m pumped up about the talent that’s coming back, and I’ve got good kids coming back. We’re excited about what’s coming.”
