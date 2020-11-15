HOSCHTON — Grayson held off Collins Hill 14-13 to cap its undefeated season with the 9-year-old Gwinnett Football League championship Saturday at Mill Creek.
It was a rematch of a game earlier in the year, which the Rams also won by a single point, 7-6.
Grayson took the game’s opening possession 50 yards to dent the scoreboard. Using five minutes of the opening quarter, the Rams’ Cyrer Coleman scored on a four-yard run. Taurean Ellinger converted the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Grayson tacked on to its lead on 20-yard run by Ellinger in which he broke numerous tackles. Austin Leonard then passed to Quinton Henry for the extra point to give the Rams a 14-point lead.
On the previous touchdown, Grayson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which moved the ensuing kickoff back 10 yards to its own 30. This became even more significant when the Eagles Jaylon Walker gathered in the kickoff on the right side of the field at the 43 and wove his way across the field and ended up scoring on the left sideline. The conversion on the extra point brought the score to 14-7 at the half.
Late in the third quarter, Collins Hill held Grayson on a fourth down at midfield. The Eagles were then able to drive down and opened the fourth quarter with a fourth-and-goal from the Rams’ three-yard line. Walker went over the right side to bring Collins Hill within one. The extra point attempt was stopped short, which eventually was the winning margin.
