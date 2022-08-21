©Dale Zanine 2022_08_20 01469.jpg
Buy Now

Grayson's Dylan Elder (3) is lifted up by teammate Waltclaire Flynn Jr. (55) after a touchdown against Marietta during the Corky Kell Classic Saturday at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 Dale Zanine

ATLANTA — For nearly two quarters of football, the tale of Grayson’s night was squandering opportunities. By night’s end, the scoreboard caught up to the boxscore.

The Rams sanded down an overmatched Marietta defense en route to a 32-12 victory in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.