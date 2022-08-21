ATLANTA — For nearly two quarters of football, the tale of Grayson’s night was squandering opportunities. By night’s end, the scoreboard caught up to the boxscore.
The Rams sanded down an overmatched Marietta defense en route to a 32-12 victory in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
Grayson out-gained the Blue Devils 191-22 in total yards in the first half. Yet with a minute to go before the break, they had only an 8-0 lead to show for it.
“Honestly, I thought we left a lot out there,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “You look at the first half, we had played hard. We’d done some good things defensively, done some good things offensively. But we didn’t capitalize.”
The opening drive appeared promising as the Rams drove 65 yards on 11 plays. It eventually stalled out, however, resulting in a turnover on downs at the Blue Devil 24. By the end of Grayson’s second possession — it concluded with a field goal attempt drifting wide left at the 1:55 mark — the team had racked up 107 yards of offense and 7:41 of possession.
The Rams broke through at last in the second quarter when junior Dylan Elder ran the ball in from 7 yards out. The ensuing 2-point conversion put them ahead 8-0 with 9:35 to go.
Grayson forced Marietta to punt the ball out of its own end zone inside the final minute of the half. A shanked punt provided favorable field position for the Rams, who capitalized as junior quarterback Jeff Davis II threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior Mason Humphrey.
Grayson went into the locker room leading 15-0.
The third quarter was where the tides shifted completely in favor of the Rams.
First, another shanked punt set Grayson up on the 13-yard line less than 90 seconds into the half. Marietta’s defense bowed up, but the Rams managed to tack three points onto their advantage. Senior Joe Taylor Jr. then put the game seemingly out of reach with a 34-yard rushing touchdown at the 3:51 mark.
Taylor went on to pick up 110 rushing yards on 19 carries. The Rams ran for 179 yards while their stifling defense bludgeoned the Blue Devil run game, limiting them to minus-21 yards on the ground.
After Marietta’s Chase McCravy spoiled the shutout in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, Grayson junior running back Jojo Stone Jr. righted the ship with a 36-yard score of his own.
“I think we did play good,” Carter said. “For the first opener, in all three phases I thought we did well. We’ve got a bunch to fix, though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.