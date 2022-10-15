SNELLVILLE — Grayson got 219 yards on the ground as its offensive line controlled the game en route to a 34-13 win over South Gwinnett on Friday.
The Rams' defensive front also played strong, allowing 110 yards on the ground, 77 of which came on one play.
While the win did keep the Rams (6-1, 2-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) undefeated in the region, head coach Adam Carter said there are some things his team still has to work on.
"We have to start faster and clean up our mistakes," Carter said. "Championship teams don't get offsides and false-start penalties, so we have to fix those."
After both teams punted on their opening drives, Grayson got the scoring started on its second drive when quarterback J.D. Davis (9 of 16, 181 yards) hit JoJo Stone on a slant over the middle for an 83-yard scoring strike to make the score 7-0 with 5:53 to go in the first quarter. The pass was even bigger in the eyes of Carter after Davis missed a throw on third down that ended the previous drive.
"Last week (J.D.) had a tough first half against Newton," Carter said. "We talked at halftime and I just encouraged him. He's continuing to grow and has gotten better every game (at quarterback)."
South (4-3, 0-2) responded with a touchdown on its next drive, thanks in large part to a 77-yard rush up the middle by Jayshawn Appling (10 carries, 90 yards). With the ball on the three, the Comets tried three times unsuccessfully to get it into the end zone. But on fourth down, quarterback Nathaniel Miller ran it in from the one to tie the game at 7-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, Caden High took the ball 57 yards down to the South 30 to put the Rams in business. After an inadvertent whistle negated a touchdown run by Joseph Taylor Jr. (15 rushes, 102 yards), the Rams pushed it into the end zone when Dylan Elder (8 rushes, 77 yards) took a toss and ran in from the 11 untouched to give the Rams a 14-7 lead with 50 seconds to go in the first quarter.
Neither team's offense was able to make much headway through most of the second quarter until the Rams took over with less than five minutes to go before halftime. Rushes of 14 and 16 yards by Elder moved the ball to the 38. A pass-interference call against the Comets put the Rams near the red zone. Three plays later, Davis found Desmond Gerald wide open in the end zone from the 16 to give the Rams a 20-7 lead heading into halftime.
The ground game continued to roll for the Rams in the second half as Taylor gained a bulk of the yards on the Rams' first drive, having runs of 9, 10, 17 and 17 on the drive, with the final run of 17 being into the end zone to give the Rams a 26-7 lead with 9:38 to go in the third quarter.
South responded early in the four quarter, using a 40-yard completion from Miller (17 of 27, 223 yards) to Anthony Carter Jr., and then a 20-yard completion to Caleb Collins to move the ball inside the red zone. Five plays later, Miller found Elijah McDowell for an 11-yard score to make it 26-13 early in the fourth.
Grayson responded with its final points of the night on its next drive using a 30-yard completion from Davis to High where the receiver made an acrobatic catch and fell on the 1. On the next play, Taylor took it in from the 1 giving the game its final points, 34-13.
"You control your destiny," Carter told his team after the game. "You're 2-0 in the region and we've got a bunch of home games in front of us."
Grayson 14 6 6 8 - 34
South 7 0 0 6 - 13
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: JoJo Stone 83 pass from J.D. Davis (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 5:53
South: Nathaniel Miller 1 run (Jayden Nelson kick) 2:58
Grayson: Dylan Elder 11 run (Paul Duncan kick) :50
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Desmond Gerald 16 pass from Davis (kick failed) 3:04
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Joseph Taylor Jr. 17 run (kick failed) 9:38
FOURTH QUARTER
Grayson: Caden High 30 pass from Davis
