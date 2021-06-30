Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson is ranked eighth nationally in the MaxPreps Preseason High School Football Top 100 released Tuesday.
Collins Hill, which finished 2020 as runner-up to Grayson, is close behind at 11th nationally. Defending AAAAAA state champion Buford is 64th nationally.
They are joined in by fellow Georgia teams Colquitt County (No. 44), Lowndes (No. 46), Milton (No. 48), Cedar Grove (No. 66), Lee County (No. 70), Warner Robins (No. 73) and North Cobb (No. 85).
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is ranked No. 1 nationally, followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at No. 2 and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.