©Dale Zanine 2020_10_3001701.JPG
Buy Now

Grayson's Jaden Smith (3) catches a touchdown pass against Parkview during Friday night’s game at Grayson High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Camiel Grant

Record: 3-4, 1-1 region

Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 31-0

Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)

Coach: Adam Carter

Record: 8-0, 3-0 region

Last week: Beat Brookwood 58-17

Nationally ranked Grayson can finish off an unbeaten regular season and the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship Friday against up-and-down Newton, which upset Brookwood two weeks ago and then was blanked last Friday by Mill Creek.

Carter’s team, since surviving a 20-13, double overtime game with Mill Creek on Oct. 9, has been on a roll in region play with routs of South Gwinnett (42-7), Parkview (47-7) and Brookwood (58-17).

There was no shortage of offensive stars in the 58-point outing against Brookwood last week, including five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns from Jaden Smith, 12 rushes for 83 yards and three touchdowns (as well as two catches for 96 yards and a score) from Phil Mafah and 10 of 14 passing for 228 yards and three scores from Jake Garcia. Jamal Haynes (four catches for 48 yards, 57 return yards) and Sean Downer (eight rushes for 74 yards, TD) also had good nights behind an offensive front led by high grades from Tyzen Wilkerson and Garrett Brophy, who combined for nine knockdown blocks.

Grayson’s defensive standouts a week ago included Jayvian Allen (12 tackles, two forced fumbles), Mike Daugherty (six tackles, two fumble recoveries), Noah Collins (three tackles, two for losses, two QB pressures), Grady Bryant (six tackles, two for losses, one forced fumble), Fernando Sanchez (six tackles, one sack) and Eldric Griffin (six tackles, one for loss, one sack, one pass breakup).

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Grayson won 30-14 last year

Location: Grayson High School

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.