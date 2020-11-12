Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Camiel Grant
Record: 3-4, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Mill Creek 31-0
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 8-0, 3-0 region
Last week: Beat Brookwood 58-17
Nationally ranked Grayson can finish off an unbeaten regular season and the Region 4-AAAAAAA championship Friday against up-and-down Newton, which upset Brookwood two weeks ago and then was blanked last Friday by Mill Creek.
Carter’s team, since surviving a 20-13, double overtime game with Mill Creek on Oct. 9, has been on a roll in region play with routs of South Gwinnett (42-7), Parkview (47-7) and Brookwood (58-17).
There was no shortage of offensive stars in the 58-point outing against Brookwood last week, including five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns from Jaden Smith, 12 rushes for 83 yards and three touchdowns (as well as two catches for 96 yards and a score) from Phil Mafah and 10 of 14 passing for 228 yards and three scores from Jake Garcia. Jamal Haynes (four catches for 48 yards, 57 return yards) and Sean Downer (eight rushes for 74 yards, TD) also had good nights behind an offensive front led by high grades from Tyzen Wilkerson and Garrett Brophy, who combined for nine knockdown blocks.
Grayson’s defensive standouts a week ago included Jayvian Allen (12 tackles, two forced fumbles), Mike Daugherty (six tackles, two fumble recoveries), Noah Collins (three tackles, two for losses, two QB pressures), Grady Bryant (six tackles, two for losses, one forced fumble), Fernando Sanchez (six tackles, one sack) and Eldric Griffin (six tackles, one for loss, one sack, one pass breakup).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Grayson won 30-14 last year
Location: Grayson High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.