The Grayson boys track and field team won Saturday’s inaugural Erin Marsh Invitational at Buford.
The event is named for Marsh, a Buford grad and NCAA track and field All-American.
Grayson took the boys title with 153.5 points to hold off runner-up Buford’s 144. Hebron Christian’s boys were fourth at 64.5, and Collins Hill was eighth at 30.5.
Buford’s girls were second at 99.5, behind Stockbridge’s 142. Hebron’s girls were third at 78, followed by Grayson in fifth at 68. Collins Hill was seventh at 37.5.
Grayson’s boys got a big day from Sean Dyer, who won the 300-meter hurdles in 39.44 seconds and the 110 hurdles in 14.95. Teammate Navan McCoy was second in the 300 hurdles in 40.99.
The Rams’ Owynn Brown was a double winner in the 1,600 (4:47.72) and 800 (1:58.41). Grayson also got first-place finishes from Mason Humphrey (long jump, 21 feet, 9 inches), Brady Daniels (400, 48.53) and the 1,600 relay (3:21.33).
The runner-up Buford boys also had a strong showing, including a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 from Jeremiah Colbert (first, 11.06), K.J. Bolden (second, 11.13) and Jordan Allen (third, 11.26). The Wolves’ other individual winners were Paul Mubenga (shot put, 45-4), Jayden Ivaniciuc (triple jump, 45-0) and Devin Williams (200, 22.06), while they also picked up titles in the 3,200 relay (8:26.80), the 800 relay (1:29.17) and the 400 relay (41.29).
Hebron’s boys had two event winners — Owen Anderson in the pole vault (14-6) and Justin Bartleson in the high jump (5-10). The Hebron girls were led by Libby Jackson, who won the pole vault in a school-record height of 12-6, and Layla Melton, who won the 1,600 in 5:48.65.
Jaci Wright starred for the Buford girls with three wins — the triple jump at 37-1, the 300 hurdles at 46.66 and the 100 hurdles at 14.65. Teammate Dominique Brown won the 200 in 26.06.
Grayson’s girls got a win from Kameryn Hannon (discus, 123-11).
