LAWRENCEVILLE — Defense wins championships, and Grayson looked like a legitimate title contender Wednesday.
The top-seeded Rams held No. 4 seed Walton off the scoreboard for the entirety of the first quarter. They continued to keep the Raiders out of rhythm as their defensive performance propelled a 46-29 win to advance to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four in boys basketball.
“I thought it was a very good defensive effort,” Grayson head coach Geoffrey Pierce said. “The boys did a good job of following the game plan. There’s some things we need to clean up in practice the next couple days, but I was more than pleased with the effort on defense.”
Senior Chad Moodie blocked a shot 30 seconds into regulation to set the tone for Grayson, ranked third in AAAAAAA. His second block of the night led directly to a fast break layup for junior Anthony Alston, which put the Rams up 5-0 at the 4:10 mark.
Grayson’s entire starting five scored in the first quarter as the Rams established a 14-0 advantage. The quick start laid the foundation for smooth coasting over the final three quarters.
“In the state tournament, it’s always important to get out to a good start because you never know,” Pierce said. “Had a couple of those shots fallen for them, it might’ve been a different game if we didn’t start off so fast. It was a good first quarter for us for sure.”
Walton’s offense finally broke through in the second quarter. Junior JP Wells put the Raiders on the board with a 3-pointer at the 6:27 mark. But they wouldn’t knock down another shot from the field until senior Harrison Morris dunked the ball home 52 seconds left in the half, making it 22-7.
On the heels of a CJ Hyland trey, the Rams took a 25-7 lead into the locker room.
Hyland finished with 11 points. While that led all Rams scorers, he truly shined on the defensive end by locking up Walton point guard Luke Flynn. Coming off a 33-point performance in the Raiders’ quarterfinal win over Peachtree Ridge, Flynn was limited to just six points against the Rams.
“I thought CJ was phenomenal. I thought he played phenomenal defense on Flynn. He made it real tough for Flynn tonight,” Pierce said. “CJ’s one of the best defenders I’ve coached.”
Grayson stretched its lead out to 39-14 in the third quarter. Walton began to close the gap in the fourth quarter after the Rams pulled their starters, but it proved to be too large a deficit to overcome.
