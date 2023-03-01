_DWZ6882.jpg

Scenes from the State Quarterfinal boys basketball game between Grayson and Walton Wednesday night at Archer High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

LAWRENCEVILLE — Defense wins championships, and Grayson looked like a legitimate title contender Wednesday.

The top-seeded Rams held No. 4 seed Walton off the scoreboard for the entirety of the first quarter. They continued to keep the Raiders out of rhythm as their defensive performance propelled a 46-29 win to advance to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four in boys basketball.

