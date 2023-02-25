120A1109.jpg

Scenes from Grayson's 76-53 win over Valdosta in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs Saturday. (Photo: Colin Hubbard

LAWRENCEVILLE — The first six minutes were a struggle for Grayson. The last 26 minutes were anything but.

Locked in a low-scoring defensive battle for the first six minutes with Valdosta, it was only a matter of time before the Rams caught fire and ran away with a 76-53 win to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

