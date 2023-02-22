_DWZ8704.jpg

Scenes from the game between Grayson and Marietta in the boys state basketball playoffs Wednesday night at Archer High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

LAWRENCEVILLE — An errant kick in a physical education class made the Grayson boys basketball’s postseason road more interesting.

The Rams’ home court flooded earlier this month when a sprinkler, hit by a soccer ball during PE, poured water on the boards and rendered the surface unplayable until it is replaced. Because of that damage, Grayson entered the state playoffs unable to host despite being a No. 1 seed as the Region 4-AAAAAAA champion.

