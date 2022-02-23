LOGANVILLE — From start to finish, Geoffrey Pierce’s Grayson boys basketball team dominated Tuesday night in its Round of 32 opener at home against Campbell.
By the middle of the third quarter, almost all of the Rams starters were out of the game and resting while the backups put on a show and closed out what was a masterclass performance that saw the hosts win 84-44 in less than an hour in the Class AAAAAAA matchup.
Tyrese Elliott scored 16 points and Chauncey Wiggins scored 15 to lead the way for the Rams before both were pulled in the third quarter.
All-in-all, Pierce said it was great to get his starters out of the game and resting in what he expects will be a long playoff run for his Rams, who are peaking at the right time.
“Health is as important as anything this time of year,” Pierce said. “Any time you can get your guys out and get some backups some minutes that you might need moving forward is a good game. We’re happy that we played well.”
The Rams played a solid first half, outscoring Campbell 37-24 after two quarters of play. But it was the third quarter where the game was truly put to bed.
Grayson opened the third quarter on a 23-4 run with shots made from six different players. It was Corey Gatlin’s second made 3-pointer of the quarter that extended Grayson’s lead to 60-28 with 2:48 left in the third quarter with more than half of the Rams starters already out of the game.
Leading 67-35 heading into the fourth, Pierce and the starters watched as the bench accounted for 17 more points in the fourth quarter, six of which were scored by Kylan Fox. Fox was one of five players (Fox, Elliott, Wiggins, Caleb Blackwell, and Gicarri Harris) to reach double figures on the night.
“We have a good team,” Pierce said. “They get along and push each other in practice. It’s good to see them having fun and having the starters cheering for the role guys in the fourth quarter. It was a fun game to coach in.”
Pierce said he thinks his team is playing their best basketball of the season right now.
“I do,” Pierce said. “I think we’re finally healthy, as much as we can be at this point of the year. We’re definitely peaking at the right time. It’s a testament to their hard work. It makes us pretty scary. We have a talented group. But the further you advance, everybody is talented. So it’s going to be about who is playing the best ball, who is healthy, and who is playing together.”
