COVINGTON — It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season.
That was the mindset Grayson senior Chauncey Wiggins had going into Friday night’s Region 4-AAAAAAA championship game against No. 1 seed Newton, who managed to come out victorious over the No. 2 seed Rams in each of the first two meetings in the regular season.
Wiggins, who was very familiar with playing on Newton’s home court having spent his first two seasons of high school basketball playing down the road at in-county rival Eastside, made his presence known in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-10 Clemson signee scored 15 of his 21 points in the opening frame and No. 7-ranked Grayson never looked back en route to a dominant wire-to-wire win, 71-61 over second-ranked Newton to win their fourth straight region title in boys basketball.
The loss for Newton marks its first against a region opponent this season. Grayson’s only two losses against region opponents both came against Newton in the regular season and head coach Geoffrey Pierce couldn’t have been happier to finally come through with a win in the biggest meeting yet.
“We’ve got a lot of pride,” Pierce said. “Everybody wrote us off at the beginning of the season and they crowned (Newton) early. This is our fourth straight (region championship) and we don't take any of them for granted. We’re very appreciative of the opportunity.”
The first quarter could not have gone much better for Grayson.
As a team, the Rams shot 11 of 16 from the field in the opening quarter and drilled five 3-pointers to finish the quarter with 28 points. Meanwhile, host Newton connected on just four made baskets and found itself in a massive 28-12 hole heading into the second quarter.
Wiggins (15) and Gicarri Harris (9) combined to score 24 of Grayson’s 28 points in the quarter.
“Chauncey is probably the most skilled basketball player in the state,” Pierce said. “As long as he’s aggressive, I don’t think anybody can guard him 1-on-1. We kept going to him (in the first quarter) and even when he missed, he kept his head up. He just played the entire game.”
Wiggins said it was probably the best first quarter that he’s played in his entire high school career.
“Yeah, probably since middle school,” Wiggins said. “It was good. I was working on my form shooting. I always start off inside with the form shooting and then just work my way outside and watch other great shooters shoot.”
The Rams' biggest lead of the night came midway through the second quarter when senior Caleb Blackwell drilled a 3-pointer to put Grayson up 40-19.
Grayson’s 3-point shot was falling at will Friday night. By halftime, Grayson was 8 of 12 from 3-point range and led 45-29.
After shooting just 33 percent from the field as a team in the first half, Newton woke up in the third quarter with 20 points, thanks in large part to standout junior Stephon Castle, who scored half of Newton’s points in the quarter.
Newton managed to trim Grayson’s lead to single digits, 62-53 with 6:49 left in the fourth quarter after a vicious dunk from Castle, but that would be as close as the hosts would get from that point on.
Despite a much tighter second half, Grayson managed to control the game down the stretch and hung on for a 10-point victory.
Pierce said after the game that playing Newton close in both of their regular-season matchups gave his team a lot of confidence heading into Friday night’s matchup.
“(Newton) had been beating the soul out of everybody, so (the first two matchups) just showed that we could play with them,” Pierce said. “We lost both games for various reasons. In the second game, we didn’t close it out. In the first game, we didn't come out with enough intensity. So it showed that we could play with them, but it also showed what we needed to lock in on coming into this game.”
Harris led Grayson in scoring with 23 points and was responsible for five 3-pointers. Newton’s Castle finished with a game-high 24 points while Jakai Newton finished with 13.
