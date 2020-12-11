LOGANVILLE — Grayson senior linebacker Grady Bryant said it best Friday night after another dominant showing by the Ram defense.
“Our mindset going into every game is if they can’t score, they can’t win,” Bryant said. “If we hold them, we know our offense will put up the points.”
Looking to post its third shutout in four games, the defense led a dominant effort as the Rams defeated West Forsyth 33-0 Friday night in the Class AAAAAAA football semifinals. Bryant led the way with several tackles for loss while Derrell Farrar did his part with two interceptions, including a pick-six.
The win sets up a semifinal date with cross-county foe Norcross for the rights to advance to the Class AAAAAAA state championship game on Dec. 30.
“We’re playing well and we’re causing turnovers,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “Jayvian Allen forced three fumbles tonight and we had two picks. Any time you can cause turnovers and get off the field, you feel really good about it. The kids are just playing hard.”
At halftime, West Forsyth had less than 10 yards of offense. By the midway part of the third quarter, the Wolverines had negative yardage on offense thanks to a top-notch performance from the Grayson front six.
“That front six that we’ve got right now is just playing at a high level,” Carter said. “It’s been hard for teams to line up and run the ball at us. I just attribute that to the box.”
While the offensive side of the ball for Grayson wasn’t perfect, it was enough to generate four touchdowns. Jake Garcia tossed two touchdowns through the air and running backs Sean Downer and Joe Taylor each found the end zone once on the ground.
Carter spoke very highly of both Downer and Taylor for playing at a high level following the devastating injury sustained by Clemson commit Phil Mafah two weeks ago.
“Nobody is going to replace Phil Mafah and what he brings to the table on offense, but they are doing a lot of really good things and they’re helping us be productive,” Carter said.
The Rams held a 13-0 lead at the break after an up-and-down first half on offense.
Grayson led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a Garcia to Jamal Haynes 14-yard TD and added to that with Farrar’s pick-six midway through the second quarter. Farrar intercepted the pass near midfield and went virtually untouched down the West Forsyth sideline in impressive fashion.
The third quarter was dominated by the Rams.
Jibrahn Claude recovered a fumble to start the half to set up Downer’s score, a 10-yard rush in which the junior plowed his way through two Wolverine defenders before falling into the end zone.
Leading 19-0, Garcia tossed his second TD pass of the game, this time to Jaden Smith on third-and-goal to extend the lead to 26.
Garcia finished his night with 180 yards passing on 13 completions.
“It wasn’t as windy and as cold (tonight), so we tried to spread the ball out a little bit,” Garcia said. “I felt good. Obviously we have some things to clean up. We’re just blessed to be able to come back on Monday like Coach Carter said.”
With the game getting out of hand in favor of the Rams, Taylor ended the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Carter said he’s looking forward to the matchup with Norcross next Friday.
“They’re undefeated and senior-led just like we are,” Carter said. “Coach Maloof and those guys do a great job of getting those guys ready. It’s a Gwinnett game, so you have to be jacked up for that. Hopefully both communities will be jacked up for that. It’ll be fun.”
