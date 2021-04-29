LOGANVILLE — After a tight 6-5 loss in Game 1 of the first round of the GHSA AAAAAAA state baseball playoffs, Camden County started sweetly in its second game against Grayson. A leadoff single in the bottom of the first inning opened up a new hope for the Wildcats.
Of course, that was before Ram pitcher Rayne Fry proceeded to retire the next 14 batters, fanning nine, to lead his team to the Sweet Sixteen. Fry went six innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs to shut down Camden County in a 7-0 win.
“I was just trying to locate my fastball. That’s really it… (Catcher Hunter Henry) was doing a great job behind the plate locking up a whole bunch of bad throws for me,” he said.
Grayson head coach Jed Hixson was slightly less modest in his description of his young dealer’s performance.
“He’s just a sophomore. Very quiet-mannered kid and he’s just out there throwing. He just got ahead of hitters all night and ended up being dominant,” he said.
Grayson received solid performances all around from its pitching staff Thursday. Senior Truett McConnell signee Tyler Gray pitched the first game for the Rams, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in five innings. Gray also struck out five before a three-run double in the fifth ended his day. Ryan Mahoney and Jimmy Lipsey offered two scoreless frames of relief to seal the first victory.
Henry only had great things to say about what he saw from his arms.
“They did a great job keeping us in the ballgame all night. They threw strikes and just executed our game plan and came in and did the job,” he said.
Henry, a Samford signee, led the way offensively in the matinee, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and a pair of RBI’s.
“(I’ve been) seeing it well lately,” he said. “Just attacking the fastball… see ball, hit ball.”
Henry was far from the only Ram to find success at the dish Thursday afternoon. Justin Bogard, Anthony Polanco and Blane Holliday all also had multi-hit games in Game 1.
“We put pressure on them in a lot of ways and made them throw the ball around a little bit. We took advantage of some mistakes for one thing, but we hit some balls hard,” Hixson said.
Grayson kept rolling in game two, scoring seven total runs on six hits in the second, third and fourth frames to keep the Wildcats out of reach. Bogard (2-for-4, 2 singles, RBI, run), Tyler Phillips (0-for-2, walk, RBI, run) and Grady Bryant (0-for-1, two walks, two runs) headed the second Ram attack.
