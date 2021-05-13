CUMMING — Grayson’s baseball season ended Thursday with a 6-1 loss at Forsyth Central in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals.
The Rams couldn’t get any offense going against Forsyth Central starter Hunter Darke, who went six innings for the win. He allowed just four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
The hosts went up 1-0 in the fourth inning and Grayson tied the score in the fifth before things spiraled away from the Rams in the bottom of the sixth. Forsyth Central not only took a lead, it stretched it out to five runs.
Jackson Boswell struck out the side in the seventh to close out Grayson.
