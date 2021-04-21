ghs.jpg

Grayson's baseball program honored four seniors who signed with colleges this week. Pictured, from left to right, are Lipscomb (Tenn.) signee Justin Bogard, Samford (Ala.) signee Henry Hunter, Truett-McConnell signee Tyler Gray and Piedmont signee Bodie Eilertson.

 Special Photo

Grayson celebrated four college baseball signees this week with a ceremony at the high school field.

The seniors recognized were Lipscomb (Tenn.) signee Justin Bogard, Samford (Ala.) signee Henry Hunter, Truett-McConnell signee Tyler Gray and Piedmont signee Bodie Eilertson.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.