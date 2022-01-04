Jack Britt’s lasting legacy at Grayson High School added another chapter late in 2021.
The school’s U.S. Army Junior ROTC locker room benches were dedicated in late October to honor Britt — with the inscription “In Memory of Jack D. Britt, Soldier, Educator, Patriot” — and his impact at Grayson, his alma mater. Britt, a 2017 inductee into the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame, passed away on May 28, 2021 at the age of 94 after an extended illness, leaving behind his wife of 67 years, Peggy, four children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Peggy Britt represented her husband during an October visit to view the benches, joining Susan Gerard of the school’s alumni association, which helped purchase the benches. The new additions are part of a considerable footprint left at Grayson by one of its most beloved alums, a longtime educator and coach in Gwinnett.
Britt-Moody Field, the Rams’ stadium field, was named in his honor in 2007.
"He's been a tremendous asset to the school and the community," Grayson athletic and activities director Mike Phillips said in 2007 about the field dedication in Britt’s honor. "Obviously all the tangible items are there, you can see what he's done. ... But just the fact that you know someone like Mr. Britt is in the community, who really cares about the school and is there for everybody, just knowing that steady person is there is great
“Whether you have a new school or an established school, you need someone like Jack Britt. You need a person to step up when he's called to duty."
Britt played a vital role in launching the new version of Grayson High, which opened in 2000 (the previous Grayson High consolidated with Snellville High to form South Gwinnett in 1957), and volunteered in various roles at the school over the years. The handy craftsman — he developed his love for woodworking in Grayson High’s cabinet shop when he was a student, and built houses during his career in education — constructed hundreds of wooden lockers for the Rams’ sports teams, and was involved in the construction of the concession stand and coaches’ room at the stadium. He also made, by hand, more than 30 wood trophy cases and a nostalgia case with memorabilia from the original Grayson High that line the main entryway into the high school.
Britt had a deep love for Grayson High School dating back to his childhood, when he grew up as one of eight children of Walter T. Britt, a World War I veteran who coached Grayson’s baseball team, and Nell Bramblett Britt. The family’s farm was less than a mile from the two-story brick building that housed the original Grayson High School. Britt attended Grayson in the 1930s and 1940s from first through 12th grade, dropping out of high school at 15 and lying about his age to join the Navy for World War II.
One of the youngest in his fleet, Britt was a gunner’s mate on a 20-millimeter weapon aboard the USS Riddle, a destroyer escort that ended the war with 12 battle stars, the most by a destroyer escort in World War II. He returned home and finished high school at Grayson, where he played basketball and baseball. He graduated Grayson in 1946 as part of a senior class with eight students.
After graduating from the University of Georgia, he began his education career at Tucker, where he helped start an 11-man football team, and was the head coach of Lawrenceville High’s first football team in 1952. He coached at Lawrenceville until 1957, and coached multiple sports at South Gwinnett through 1971 before finishing his career at Bethesda Elementary and Parkview High School. While at Parkview Vocational School, he taught construction and supervised the building on concrete seats at the Panthers’ stadium.
In 1956, Britt joined the first National Guard unit in Gwinnett and was an active member until his retirement in 1987.
